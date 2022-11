Not Available

The iconic trilogy that has put two stars together in Jimmy Neutron and Timmy Turner. The films were released in this order: The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour (2004), The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour 2: When Nerds Collide (2006), and The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour 3: The Jerkinators (2006). All three slowly rise the steaks of our two counter parts dueling in an epic proportion. Additionally, the series contains both CGI and 2D animation for both characters from different series.