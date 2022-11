Not Available

A little girl seemed to have disappeared into thin air. Fifteen years after, the true reason comes into light. Her cousin Henri makes up his mind and decides it is time for action. In order to help the girl escaping the vigilant gypsy home of 'Cirque Bartoli', both get caught and end up being chased by the gypsies. This hot pursuit - crossing sewage channels, roof tops, mountains and rivers - is an excellent piece of the girl's extraordinary acrobatic skills and Henri's bravura.