John Searl claims he has the solution to our global energy crisis. What's more, he says he's had it for over 60 years. Regarded by many as The Godfather of free energy science, John Searl believes his magnetic generator, the Searl Effect Generator, can save our planet from environmental disaster. So, what if he's telling the truth? The John Searl Story explores this question, as we chronicle the life of arguably the most controversial inventor of the last hundred years. From the childhood dreams that led to his theorem The Law of the Squares, to the mystery tests of his UFO-like levity discs. We analyze Searl Effect technology, hear from believers and from the skeptics, and investigate today's effort to reconstruct John Searl's contentious generator. So, is he telling the truth? You decide.