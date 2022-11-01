The John Wayne Story - The Later Years

Not Available

See the legendary John Wayne at his greatest in two-fisted action, interviews, rare photos, and more, in this documentary covering his screen career from Big Jim McLain to his final film, The Shootist. Back in the saddle with Westerns like Hondo, The Searchers, Rio Bravo, McLintock!, and Chisum, he also varied his output in The High and the Mighty, Blood Alley, Wings of Eagles, McQ, and Brannigan. The Duke even directed himself in The Alamo and The Green Berets, and finally won a long-awaited Academy Award as the one-eyed lawman in True Grit, a role he repeated in Rooster Cogburn. See Wayne promoting his protégé, James Arness, in Gunsmoke; making public service appearances for the Red Cross, Christmas Seals, and the American Cancer Society; and receiving his Oscar.