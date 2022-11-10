The Johnnie and the Telephone

Not Available

The camera was placed to encompass a set of the backstage dressing room of a burlesque show. There are three chorus girls and one featured dancer in the dressing room as the film starts. A man in evening attire, accompanied by a waiter with a tray, several glasses, and a bottle of champagne, is ushered in by the doorman. The rest of the film is devoted to the group as they drink and carouse until the man walks over to wall telephone and makes a call. While he is talking on the phone, one of the chorus girls throws the champagne bucket at him, ending the film.