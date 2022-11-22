The Johnny Cash Music Festival

Not Available

Celebrate the life and legacy of Johnny Cash with this all-new release recorded live in front of a sold-out audience of 7,000 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, at the first-ever Johnny Cash Music Festival. From the show's opener, Pickin' Time, sung by daughter Rosanne Cash, to Kris Kristofferson's acoustic set, close friends and family members honored Cash while raising money for the restoration of his boyhood home in Dyess, Arkansas. Enjoy performances by George Jones, John Carter Cash, Laura Cash, Tommy Cash, Rodney Crowell, Gary Morris, Matt Morris, Bill Miller, and a Gospel set by Dailey & Vincent along with concert footage from The Man in Black himself performing some of his most popular household favorites.