The Jolson Story is a 1946 musical biography which purports to tell the life story of singer Al Jolson. It stars Larry Parks as Jolson, Evelyn Keyes as "Julie Benson" (approximating Jolson's wife, Ruby Keeler), William Demarest as his manager, Ludwig Donath and Tamara Shayne as his parents, and Scotty Beckett as the young Jolson.
|Evelyn Keyes
|Julie Benson
|William Demarest
|Steve Martin
|Bill Goodwin
|Tom Baron
|Ludwig Donath
|Cantor Yoelson
|Tamara Shayne
|Mrs. Yoelson
|John Alexander
|Lew Dockstader
