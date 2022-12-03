The Jonestown massacre, an American apocalypse

Not Available

Northwest Guyana: In Jonestown near the border to Venezuela live around 1,100 people, in the middle of the jungle, in a totalitarian sect state, sealed off from the outside world. After an apocalyptic mass by Reverend Jim Jones, theleader of the so called “Peoples Temple”, 918 sect members committe mass suicide on November 18, 1978, among them are 270 children. It´s the largest mass suicide in modern history. The drama casts a dark shadow over the community ideals and spiritual movements of the 1970s. The short documentary gives an overview and places the events in a historical context.