The Josephine Baker Story

Biography of the African-American who became a major performer in the Paris cabarets of the 1920's and 1930's. The film follows her life beginning as a struggling performer in 1917 St. Louis, her frustrations leading to her move to France, and follows to her death in 1975. Written by John Sacksteder
|Rubén Blades
|Count Giuseppe Pepito Abatino
|David Dukes
|Jo Bouillon
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Sidney Williams
|Craig T. Nelson
|Walter Winchell
|Kene Holliday
|Sidney Bechet
|Vivian Bonnell
|Josephine's Mother
