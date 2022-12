Not Available

The American Boy choir made a trip to Terezin Concentration Camp in 1991 to deepen their understanding of a work they performed there called I Never Saw Another Butterfly, using texts from the children's writings from Terezin. Ten years later, the boys--now men in their 20's--are reunited with the survivors they met earlier. They engage in thought-provoking discussion on the nature of music and Holocaust and the effect the earlier experience has had on their lives.