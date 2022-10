Not Available

A film about how a much-derided music actually changed the world. Between 1969 and 1979 disco was born through gay liberation, female desire in the age of feminism and led to the birth of modern club culture before taking the world by storm. This in turn led to the 'Disco Sucks' movement and the inevitable backlash. With contributions from Nile Rodgers, Robin Gibb, Kathy Sledge and Ian Schrager.