The Joy of Juicing

Not Available

Gary Null takes the viewer around New York City from uptown in Harlem to the downtown Union Square farmers market, talking to people he meets along the way, about their approaches to health. The American life style of eating over processed and denatured foods is examined, as Gary takes the viewer into natural food markets and explains the vital properties of fruits, nuts and vegetables, which have the healing properties to reverse disease. You'll go with Gary to a juice store where he shows you what to juice, how to juice, to how to increase energy and enhance your immune system. In this personal guide to better health, more energy, a slimmer body, more youthful skin, you'll learn the regenerative power of natural home juicing.