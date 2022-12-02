The Judge Goes to Pieces

Not Available

The rapier wit is not only for playful bantering between a couple but also for fighting justice. Famed attorney Sung Sai-kit (Ma Si-tsang) is best known for his sharp pen and silver tongue. His wife Madam Tong (Hung Sin Nui), sympathetic with a wronged widow, tries every trick up her sleeve to get her husband to help. Ma is funny and lovable who morphs from the henpecked husband to the brilliant and shrewd attorney at court, he displays perseverance behind his devil-may-care and nonchalant attitude, even Stephen Chow reincarnated his persona in the 1992 version.