The Ark of the Covenant was made by Moses to contain the tablets of the Law and other items. The popular conception of the Ark is that of a simple golden box. This view is incomplete as the box is actually one component of a larger, supernaturally powerful device. Many people await Jesus' second coming, the initial arrival of Messiah or the coming of 12th Imam. When this figure arrives, a powerful device with an unearthly power is awaiting their discovery.