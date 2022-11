Not Available

This CBS special, filmed in 1962 and colorized in this version, brings together three legends in a once-in-a-lifetime concert. Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin indulge in their usual Rat Pack high jinks, swilling drinks, trading barbs and crooning catchy tunes. But it's Judy Garland in the spotlight here, the crown jewel among gems, belting out classics such as "The Man That Got Away," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" and more.