The Jump Off

Idealistic young man Nigel has been in a secret romantic relationship with his friend, Malik, for several weeks, seemingly content with their unofficial status, but he longs for more. After a night of passionate lovemaking, Nigel asks Malik to stay the night, and is rejected. Taking matters into his own hands, he kisses Malik outside in the middle of the night, when they are caught, Nigel is violently rejected. In the aftermath, he reflects alone on their time together in order to move on.