The Jungle Bunch 2: The Great Treasure Quest

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TAT Productions

Your favorite animals are back for an all-new family adventure! Join Maurice, the beloved penguin-tiger, and the Jungle Bunch on their exciting quest for hidden pirate treasure! Hold on to your seats, because the wacky treasure hunt includes all sorts of new adventures and silly surprises, including booby traps, a village of crazy rabbits, and a mysterious "Yellow Dragon." Can the Jungle Bunch outsmart Captain Grubby Beard, his evil gang of Pirates, and an outrageous heap of obstacles to find the precious hidden treasure?

