The Jungle Man... Loiya

The film tells the story of Loiya Ngamba, a nature lover who chanced upon an area in Punshilok in Langol hill range in Manipur and created a green space for the local communities. At a time when trees are cut down rampantly in the name of 'development', when 'civilisation', 'urbanisation' has come to mean building blocks of concrete, when forests are being cleared and sold off to corporate houses to usher in 'modernity', this film asks pertinent questions as it tells the story of reorienting man's relationship with nature and building a culture of peaceful coexistence.