Sam Steele and his Junior Spy Agency (Sam, Emma and Doug the Dog) are back on assignment after a long summer of solving crimes. Sam’s history class assignment leads him to his first clues in search of a priceless Russian treasure that’s been smuggled into the U.S. Now he and his agency are pitted against Cash (Kevin Sorbo) and a gang of bumbling thieves as they race to recover the treasure before it falls into the wrong hands forever.