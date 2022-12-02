The Juniors y La Fórmula Imperial

Not Available

7 multimillionaire boys who venture into planning a social revolution, generated by video scandals and medical experiments. Its aim is to generate a change in the world's ideology and its problems with discrimination, sexting, cyber-bullying, their fathers, the conflict between social classes and the confrontation with their domestic girls. The film tells the life of Austin, a boy with absent and mysterious parents, who has a risky life changing the scientific and biological patterns in the world. The plot revolves around Austin Ibargüengoitia's obsessive intention and his close relationship with his best friends and money, creating a movement called "The Distortionist Movement", this movement tries to alter conventional social norms, its goal: to create a higher economic class than the existing one, but to reveal it, these seven teenage billionaires, set out to prove their loyalty by doing a task that will shake the world, in doing so they will reveal a school that has existed in ...