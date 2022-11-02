American actor/stuntman Jock O'Mahoney (aka Jock Mahoney) stars in the Australian The Kangaroo Kid. The star plays a 19th-century San Francisco detective named Tex Kinnane, who is sent "Down Under" to nab shyster lawyer Vincent Moller (Douglass Dumbrille). Several comparisons are made between the American Wild West and the equally treacherous Australian outback.
|Veda Ann Borg
|Stella Grey
|Martha Hyer
|Mary Corbett
|Douglass Dumbrille
|Vincent Moller
|Guy Doleman
|Sergeant Jim Penrose
|Alec Kellaway
|Baldy Muldoon
|Grant Taylor
|Phil Romero
