1950

The Kangaroo Kid

  • Western
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 1950

Studio

Allied Australian Films

American actor/stuntman Jock O'Mahoney (aka Jock Mahoney) stars in the Australian The Kangaroo Kid. The star plays a 19th-century San Francisco detective named Tex Kinnane, who is sent "Down Under" to nab shyster lawyer Vincent Moller (Douglass Dumbrille). Several comparisons are made between the American Wild West and the equally treacherous Australian outback.

Cast

Veda Ann BorgStella Grey
Martha HyerMary Corbett
Douglass DumbrilleVincent Moller
Guy DolemanSergeant Jim Penrose
Alec KellawayBaldy Muldoon
Grant TaylorPhil Romero

