In a remote village, some strange creatures are patrolling around. After 5 pm, no one dares to go out. A young journalist comes to the village and stays for 10 days but nothing happens. He gives the camera to a 14-year-old boy in the village and then he leaves. The plan was that if the boy sees something strange, he would record it for the journalist and send the tapes back to him. After a while the boy and 6 other people are found murdered, and the camera was still recording...