Karlton Hines, like Earl "the Goat" Manigault, was a legendary street hoopster in New York City's playgrounds. From the age of 12, he was unstoppable and soon caught the attention of the nation's top basketball scouts. But Hines had a preference (or flaw): He wanted to live the street life and make a name for himself in the New York City drug trade, which he did. Ultimately, it was a dead-end street for Hines, as he was gunned down. This is his story.