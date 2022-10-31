The Karma Killer

Not Available

Connor Phillips has the perfect life until the brutal murder of his wife turns his world upside down. As he struggles to put his life back together, his nightmares continue to haunt him and a gnawing desire for retribution grows. Connor begins to understand why others believe in raw justice and finds himself agreeing that sometimes it may not only be right, but justified. As the line between right and wrong increasingly blurs, he finds himself entangled in a deadly game of vengeance. Until one fatal mistake forces him to face the truth. But is it too late?