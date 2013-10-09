2013

The Keeper of Lost Causes

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

October 9th, 2013

Studio

Zentropa Entertainments

Based on the first book in Jussi Adler-Olsen's bestselling thriller series about Department Q THE KEEPER OF LOST CAUSES tells the story of the two policemen Carl Mørck and Assad who become involved in a five-year-old case concerning a missing woman, Merete. Soon Carl and Assad are on a journey through Scandinavia's darkest corners to find a psychopathic killer.

Cast

Nikolaj Lie KaasCarl Mørk
Fares FaresAssad
Sonja RichterMerete Lynggaard
Mikkel Boe FølsgaardUffe Lynggaard
Søren PilmarkMarcus Jacobsen
Troels LybyHardy

