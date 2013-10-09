Based on the first book in Jussi Adler-Olsen's bestselling thriller series about Department Q THE KEEPER OF LOST CAUSES tells the story of the two policemen Carl Mørck and Assad who become involved in a five-year-old case concerning a missing woman, Merete. Soon Carl and Assad are on a journey through Scandinavia's darkest corners to find a psychopathic killer.
|Nikolaj Lie Kaas
|Carl Mørk
|Fares Fares
|Assad
|Sonja Richter
|Merete Lynggaard
|Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
|Uffe Lynggaard
|Søren Pilmark
|Marcus Jacobsen
|Troels Lyby
|Hardy
