2014

The Keeping Room

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 2014

Studio

Anonymous Content

In this radically reimagined American Western set towards the end of the Civil War, Southerner Augusta encounters two renegade, drunken soldiers who are on a mission of pillage and violence. After escaping an attempted assault, Augusta races back to the isolated farmhouse that she shares with her sister Louise and their female slave Mad. When the pair of soldiers track Augusta down intent on exacting revenge, the trio of women are forced to take up arms to fend off their assailants, finding ways to resourcefully defend their home––and themselves––as the escalating attacks become more unpredictable and relentless.

Cast

Hailee SteinfeldLouise
Sam WorthingtonMoses
Brit MarlingAugusta
Muna OtaruMad
Nicholas PinnockBill
Charles JarmanCarriage Driver

View Full Cast >

Images