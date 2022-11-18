The Kelly Family: Cover the Road

Not Available

This is a strange little movie. It's partly a road movie. It's partly a documentary. It's partly a backstage pass. It's a strange little movie that takes a look at an extraordinary group of people - The Kelly Family. It's a strange little movie shot during the course of their winter tour of 2002 / 2003 on the roads of mainland Europe through Germany, Holland and Belgium. It's a strange little movie about life, about love, about loss... about the future. Actually, mostly it's a movie about the future, about the road ahead, about the next concert, about the next song... about the music. In fact above all it's about the music, because this is the Kelly Family and first last and always it's about the music.