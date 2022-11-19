The Kelly Family: The Making of La Patata

Not Available

In the spring of 2001 the Kelly Family went to studio in the south of France to begin the recordings for their album "La Patata", which was completed in various studios in Germany and Belgium. Angelo, Maite, Paddy, Barby, Joey, Jimmy and Patricia were captured on camera in a very up-close and intimate way. Giving us the chance to peek into creative and private moments in their lives. Music, jokes, evening meals and family fights are just a brief explanation on the Kellys with their "in" language which we get to experience in this unique and exclusive documentary.