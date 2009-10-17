2009

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

October 17th, 2009

A behind-the-scenes look at November 22, 1963 from the unique perspective of Lyndon Johnson. On his pivotal first day as President, Lyndon Johnson is put to the test as he contends with the jarring transfer of political power and the daunting challenge of securing the trust of a devastated nation. From new details about when JFK really died, to the truth behind LBJ's Oath of Office photo on Air Force One, this special uncovers an unfamiliar story born out of one of the most crucial days in American history

Jacqueline Kennedy
Lyndon JohnsonHimself
John F. Kennedy

