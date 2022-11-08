The Kennedy Mystique: Creating Camelot

Not Available

Over forty years ago, one extraordinary American family moved into the most famous house in the world and changed the nature of the Presidency forever. With glamorous Hollywood good looks and two camera friendly children, the Kennedys helped to usher in a youth culture that affected every aspect of American life. From behind closed doors in the White House to intimate family vacations, photography and television took the American public behind-the-scenes into the lives of its most regal...but just how true were the images projected? Featuring photographs that have never been shown before, and rarely seen home movies, this probing documentary captures private moments with the most well-known First Family as well as recollections from former White House staff, journalists, photographers and biographers.