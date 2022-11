Not Available

Follow the triumphs and tragedies of America's first family, the Kennedys, beginning in Wexford, Ireland, in 1848 and culminating at the apex of American political life. Viewers meet P.J. Kennedy and John "Honey Fitz" Fitzgerald, whose prized progeny, Joe Sr. and Rose, bred four famous sons: Joe Jr., Jack, Bobby and Ted. The documentary also shines a light on the remarkable women of the family, including Eunice, Jean, Jackie and Caroline.