The Kentucky Fried Movie

A series of loosely connected skits that spoof news programs, commercials, porno films, kung-fu films, disaster films, blaxploitation films, spy films, mafia films, and the fear that somebody is watching you on the other side of the TV.
|Evan C. Kim
|Loo (segment "A Fistful of Yen")
|Bong Soo Han
|Dr. Klahn (segment "A Fistful of Yen")
|Marilyn Joi
|Cleopatra Schwartz (segment "Cleopatra Schwartz")
|Saul Kahan
|Schwartz (segment "Cleopatra Schwartz")
|Marcy Goldman
|Housewife (segment "Household Odors")
|Bill Bixby
|Himself (segment "Headache Clinic")
