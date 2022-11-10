1977

The Kentucky Fried Movie

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 1977

Studio

United Film Distribution Company (UFDC)

A series of loosely connected skits that spoof news programs, commercials, porno films, kung-fu films, disaster films, blaxploitation films, spy films, mafia films, and the fear that somebody is watching you on the other side of the TV.

Cast

Evan C. KimLoo (segment "A Fistful of Yen")
Bong Soo HanDr. Klahn (segment "A Fistful of Yen")
Marilyn JoiCleopatra Schwartz (segment "Cleopatra Schwartz")
Saul KahanSchwartz (segment "Cleopatra Schwartz")
Marcy GoldmanHousewife (segment "Household Odors")
Bill BixbyHimself (segment "Headache Clinic")

