Not Available

Savely owns the computer club “KETTLE”. He is twenty-five and he is tired ; tired of drinking, doping, and going with the stream. Savely’s existential crisis is exacerbated after his old friend Roman commits suicide, leaving an ironic note: «Fuck you all!». Savely is looking for answers to the questions that torment him: why did Romka die and what should he do with his own life?