AKirill Sergeyevich, a retired Army officer, becomes the new school Headmaster. Used to a strict and orderly routine, he at first finds the chaotic bustle of everyday school life hard... It is not easy to deal with both the children and the teachers, especially with the students' favorite Marina Maximovna who teaches Literature. Well then, wasn't Marina surprised to discover the "martinet" Nazarov to be a perceptive and tactful person and an experienced tutor.