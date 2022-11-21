The Khmer Smile

Not Available

With his partner Francesca, Fabrice leaves Paris and flies off to Cambodia. He is going to touch the soil of his country of origin for the first time since he was 6 months old. When he was still a baby, Fabrice was adopted by French parents. It is as an adult that he finds himself again on Khmer soil － enthusiasm and curiosity push him on. Fabrice and Francesca find themselves on a rocky adventure, in which the ordinary melds with the extraordinary. Gradually, the events are going to reveal the existence of Fabrice's Khmer parents, birth parents without a face.