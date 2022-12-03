The Kid: An Animated Adventure

Not Available

New York City has been flooded and split vertically into two distinct regions. The Kid is a young artistic soul living with his mother Uptown, a boring, artless place of overprotective safety. When he runs away seeking adventure, he winds up in the mysterious and dangerous Downtown and encounters Chaplin, a robot with a human soul. Together, the two embark on the adventure of a lifetime uncovering the secret mystery behind Chaplin, all while pursued by police, the Kid’s mother, and a colorful cast of modern circus performers.