The Kid From Kokomo

Not Available

Fast-talking promoter Pat O'Brien and his loyal sidekick Edward Brophy, aided by bubble-dancer Joan Blondell and elderly shoplifter May Robson, attempt to turn strapping but naive hayseed Wayne Morris into a championship prizefighter. Director Lewis Seiler's 1939 comedy also features Jane Wyman, Stanley Fields, Maxie Rosenbloom, Sidney Toler and Ward Bond.