The Kid From Kokomo

Fast-talking promoter Pat O'Brien and his loyal sidekick Edward Brophy, aided by bubble-dancer Joan Blondell and elderly shoplifter May Robson, attempt to turn strapping but naive hayseed Wayne Morris into a championship prizefighter. Director Lewis Seiler's 1939 comedy also features Jane Wyman, Stanley Fields, Maxie Rosenbloom, Sidney Toler and Ward Bond.
|Pat O'Brien
|William Jennings 'Billy / 'Square Shooting Murph' Murphy
|Wayne Morris
|Homer Baston
|Joan Blondell
|Doris Harvey
|Jane Wyman
|Marian Bronson
|Stanley Fields
|Muscles Malone
|Maxie Rosenbloom
|Curley Bender
