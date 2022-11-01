Not Available

The Kid From Kokomo

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fast-talking promoter Pat O'Brien and his loyal sidekick Edward Brophy, aided by bubble-dancer Joan Blondell and elderly shoplifter May Robson, attempt to turn strapping but naive hayseed Wayne Morris into a championship prizefighter. Director Lewis Seiler's 1939 comedy also features Jane Wyman, Stanley Fields, Maxie Rosenbloom, Sidney Toler and Ward Bond.

Pat O'BrienWilliam Jennings 'Billy / 'Square Shooting Murph' Murphy
Wayne MorrisHomer Baston
Joan BlondellDoris Harvey
Jane WymanMarian Bronson
Stanley FieldsMuscles Malone
Maxie RosenbloomCurley Bender

