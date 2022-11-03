1932

The Kid from Spain

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 16th, 1932

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Productions

Eddie and his Mexican friend Ricardo are expelled from college after Ricardo put Eddie in the girl's dormitory when he was drunk. Per chance Eddie gets mixed up in a bank robbery and is forced to drive the robbers to safety. To get rid of him they force him to leave the USA for Mexico, but a cop is following him. Eddie meets Ricardo there, Ricardo helps him avoid being arrested by the cop when he introduces Eddie as the great Spanish bullfighter Don Sebastian II. The problem is, the cop is still curious and has tickets for the bullfight. Eddie's situation becomes more critical, when he tries to help Ricardo to win the girl he loves, but she's engaged to a "real" Mexican, who is, unknown to her father, involved in illegal business. While trying to avoid all this trouble, Eddie himself falls in love with his friend's girl friend's sister Rosalie, who also want to see the great Don Sebastian II to kill the bull in the arena.

Cast

Eddie CantorEddie Williams
Lyda RobertiRosalie
Robert YoungRicardo
Ruth HallAnita Gomez
John MiljanPancho
Noah BeeryAlonzo Gomez

View Full Cast >

Images