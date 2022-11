Not Available

Andy LeBeau is a fallen angel of sorts. He keeps messing up and causing trouble in angel training. The archangel, Michael, decides to give him one more shot. His mission: Help out the problems of three cases. First, the Desautel family, who are on the edge of breaking up. Then, the McNulty family, who are workaholics. Finally, Dorothea Powell who is a secluded, grumpy old woman. Andy's guide on earth is Blake, who is none too thrilled to work with Andy.