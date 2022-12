Not Available

A mother gives birth to an infant with Down Syndrome. The doctor advises that the child has multiple medical problems and advises that she "allow nature to take it's course". The child's crib is pushed into a closet because the hospital staff can no longer stand his screams as he is not being fed. One of the nurses smuggles him out of the hospital and has an intern come to do the minor but lifesaving corrective surgery on her kitchen table.