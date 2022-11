Not Available

Pao-li is in 8th grade. When Pao-li comes to Jia-jia's rescue, they fall in love. Soon they move in together and have a daughter. However, Jia-jia gradually gets tired of the tedious life and begins an affair with a married man. When Pao-li's mother squanders his savings on gambling, Jia-jia decides to leave Pao-li. In order to win Jia-jia back, Pao-li takes a big risk.