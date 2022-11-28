The Killer Downstairs

Alison Peters has always done everything right but finds her life in turmoil as a lawyer stuck working at a grocery store job. Desperate for cash, she rents her basement on MiCasaSuCasa.com and gets a response from James Brewer who explains that he and his wife have recently split. At work, Alison and her friend Sarah, deal with a boss, Brandon, who's been harassing Alison. When Brandon is murdered, the police are suspicious of her. As romance starts to bloom between Alison and James, more people in her life begin disappearing.
