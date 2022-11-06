Not Available

The Killer Must Kill Again (Italian: L'assassino è costretto ad uccidere ancora) is a 1975 giallo film directed by Luigi Cozzi. Allmovie called the film "too erratic for the general horror audience" but "offers just enough suspense and style to please patient giallo fans." Giorgio is a greedy adulterer who makes a deal with a serial killer to dispose of his wealthy wife, Nora. Unfortunately, a thrill-seeking young couple steal the killer's car with Nora's corpse in the trunk, ending up at a run-down seaside villa.