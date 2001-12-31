The Killer Next Door

2001

Ronnie Schwann is a 20-something with a comfortable life in a guesthouse behind his mother's home. The two share cigarettes, drugs and too much TV. During the day he works at a halfway home for the mentally ill where he develops an attraction for one of the patients, Sarah. When Sarah wanders through the neighborhood one day, lost and scared, Ronnie Ronnie brings her into his bedroom and plans to seduce her. Things go horribly wrong and Ronnie finds himself forced to cover up his plan. This edgy indie thriller explores Ronnie's 24-hour experience of life, love, death and the strong probability of a very long prison term.