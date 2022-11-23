The Killer of Montmartre

Not Available

François, a failed painter dedicated his time between to a ferocious hatred for his tyrannical mother, the search for inspiration and a pointless job. His only companion is a large knifer. His mother will be its first victim, the first murder in his career as a serial killer. While out walking, he has a strange encounter with Death. In several face-to-face exchanges with this unlikely correspondent, he discovers a unique character. But following a game, Death suffers a fatal fall. François returns to his life but are things back to normal? This animation movie has won many awards in Festivals throughout Europe.