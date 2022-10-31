Trevor Ou is The Killer Who Never Kills, an assassin who earns the trust of his targets before snuffing their lives – and he does it without killing them! Trevor fakes the deaths of his targets and gives them new identities, but when his first target Grace returns – and reveals her love for him – Trevor may need to find a more permanent solution.
|Eric Tsang
|Tricky
|Chrissie Chau
|Nana
|Chang Kuo-Chu
|Uncle Quan
|Na-Do
|Zhang Ming Xian
|Janel Tsai
|Mamasan
|Jam Hsiao
|Ouyang Bonsai
