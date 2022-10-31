Not Available

The Killer Who Never Kills

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Trevor Ou is The Killer Who Never Kills, an assassin who earns the trust of his targets before snuffing their lives – and he does it without killing them! Trevor fakes the deaths of his targets and gives them new identities, but when his first target Grace returns – and reveals her love for him – Trevor may need to find a more permanent solution.

Cast

Eric TsangTricky
Chrissie ChauNana
Chang Kuo-ChuUncle Quan
Na-DoZhang Ming Xian
Janel TsaiMamasan
Jam HsiaoOuyang Bonsai

