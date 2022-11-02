Not Available

THE KILLER WITHIN focuses on a Columbine-type crime that took place fifty years ago at Swarthmore College when a student, who claimed he was brutally bullied, planned to kill everyone in his dorm and started to carry it out. Today, that student is Professor Bob Bechtel who teaches the psychology of youth violence, and who, until now, has kept his own story secret. The film follows Bob's coming out, motivated by his desire to raise awareness about bullying and the extremes to which it can lead, and the cast of characters who emerge fifty years after the crime to challenge Bob's motives then and now.