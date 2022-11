Not Available

T in the Park 2009 was the sixteenth T in the Park festival to take place since 1994. It took place on the weekend of Friday 10th July, Saturday 11th July and Sunday 12th July at Balado, in Perth and Kinross, Scotland. Kings of Leon, Snow Patrol, Blur and The Killers headlined, meaning that the 2009 was the first time the festival had seen four headliners.