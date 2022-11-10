1956

The Killing

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 19th, 1956

Studio

United Artists

The Killing was Stanley Kubrick’s first film with a professional cast and the first time he achieved public recognition as the unconventional director he’s now known for. The story is of ex-prisoners who plan to set up a racetrack so they can live a life without monetary worries. One of the more exceptional films of the 1950’s.

Cast

Sterling HaydenJohnny Clay
Coleen GrayFay
Vince EdwardsVal Cannon
Jay C. FlippenMarvin Unger
Elisha Cook Jr.George Peatty
Marie WindsorSherry Peatty

