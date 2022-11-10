The Killing was Stanley Kubrick’s first film with a professional cast and the first time he achieved public recognition as the unconventional director he’s now known for. The story is of ex-prisoners who plan to set up a racetrack so they can live a life without monetary worries. One of the more exceptional films of the 1950’s.
|Sterling Hayden
|Johnny Clay
|Coleen Gray
|Fay
|Vince Edwards
|Val Cannon
|Jay C. Flippen
|Marvin Unger
|Elisha Cook Jr.
|George Peatty
|Marie Windsor
|Sherry Peatty
