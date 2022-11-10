1984

The Killing Fields

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 1984

Studio

Goldcrest

The Killing Fields tells the real life story of a friendship between two journalists, an American and a Cambodian, during the bloody Khmer Rouge takeover of Cambodia in 1975, which lead to the death of 2-3 million Cambodians during the next four years, until Pol Pot's regime was toppled by the intervening Vietnamese in 1979.

Cast

Haing S. NgorDith Pran
Craig T. NelsonMajor Reeves, Military Attache
John MalkovichAlan 'Al' Rockoff, Photographer
Athol FugardDr. Sundesval
Julian SandsJon Swain
Spalding GrayUnited States consul

Images